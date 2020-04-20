Rally to Reopen Missouri in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The first in a wave of protests calling for Missouri Governor Mike Parson to reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, came in Jefferson County Monday afternoon.

There’s a big highway sign in the heart of town with the message, “Stay Home.” A noisy, albeit socially distant group of protesters had a much different message.

“We need to get back. We need to live. Statistics have shown healthy people should not be forced to stay home,” said demonstrator Ginel Bartelson, who’d been laid off from her job on March 16.

About two dozen vehicles made a continuous loop through town. Drivers honked horns and yelled their windows for nearly an hour.

They were waving American flags and toting signs with messages like “End the Shutdown,” “ReOpen Missouri,” and “Where is the Land of the Free.”

Governor Parson has extended the statewide stay-at-home order until at least May 3. Demonstrators said there was no need for another two weeks of stay-at-home for most of Missouri.

On a day when the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 infections jumped by nearly 100 to 757 in the St. Louis region, demonstrators had a different take on statistics.

Of the more than 5,800 who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, more than 3,000 had been from St. Louis city and county, with 210 cases from Jefferson County. Of the 177 deaths statewide, 111 occurred in St. Louis city and county, with three in Jefferson County.

“We just feel the stay home order was painting with too broad of a brush. Unfortunately, people are being harmed because of that,” said demonstrator Jenn Nolen.

“We’ve got a family of six. I was laid off,” Bartelson said. “Actually, three out of four us are not receiving income anymore. I just feel like it’s important that we have the ability to work. If we’re healthy and we can go out and work, we need to be able to go out and do that.”

They agreed that those in who were sick or in higher risk groups should stay home.

Those who were healthy and able to work were more threatened more by “Stay at Home” orders than Coronavirus, they said.

In response to the rally, the Jefferson County Health Department issued a statement saying there would be only a short extension to the county’s stay-at-home order.

“We appreciate and fully support our citizens right to make their voices heard during the drive-by event this afternoon here in Jefferson County,” the statement reads. “We understand our residents’ concerns and are considering them in balance with the health of the community as a whole based on local health data. We have been meeting with local business and civic leaders, tracking local disease impact and consulting with the State Health Department and Governor’s Office to determine the best way to protect public health and implement protocols to reopen, recover, and re-engage the community during this pandemic. We will issue a short extension of our Stay at Home Order today to align with the Governor’s timeline of May 3, and later this week anticipate the issuance of Phase 1 of our re-engagement process which is anticipated to begin at midnight May 3, 2020.”

There were return to work rallies in Clayton, Jefferson City, and Springfield, Missouri, planned for Tuesday.