Ramp from Jefferson to WB I-44 closing for one month

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The ramp from Jefferson to westbound Interstate 44 will close for 30 days starting Monday, Aug. 10.

Crews will close the ramp at 9:00 a.m. to begin rebuilding it as part of the ongoing work on the bridge over Jefferson.

During the ramp’s closure, drivers should detour by taking Chouteau to Grand, and take Grand to westbound I-44.

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News