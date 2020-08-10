Ramp from Jefferson to WB I-44 closing for one month

ST. LOUIS – The ramp from Jefferson to westbound Interstate 44 will close for 30 days starting Monday, Aug. 10.

Crews will close the ramp at 9:00 a.m. to begin rebuilding it as part of the ongoing work on the bridge over Jefferson.

During the ramp’s closure, drivers should detour by taking Chouteau to Grand, and take Grand to westbound I-44.

