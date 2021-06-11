Rams, NFL try and stop civil case over relocating to Los Angeles

ST. LOUIS– The National Football League, the L.A. Rams, and the team’s owner Stan Kroenke have filed court pleadings in an attempt to avoid a high-stakes civil trial.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch are reporting the filings urge a judge to reject claims that NFL team owners broke league rules and lied to the public about the Rams’ departure from St. Louis.

The trial was scheduled to start in October but now won’t be heard until at least January due to COVID reasons.

The paper reports that in the filings, the league, the Rams, and Kroenke say NFL relocation guidelines establishing a process for teams seeking new host cities are merely internal guidelines club owners “may” consider when evaluating proposed moves.

Ultimately, they said, owners should apply their “business judgment” to advance the NFL’s “collective interests.”

The three also say the relocation guidelines aren’t a contract and that St. Louisans don’t deserve compensation for the Rams’ move, that’s according to legal briefs trying to end the suit filed by St. Louis City and County.