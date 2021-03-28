Rapper Lil Nas X’s Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ spark outrage — yes, they contain 1 drop of human blood

MSCF x Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” Nike Air Max ’97 (Courtesy of SAINT via Twitter)

(KXAN) — Just days after the controversial music video for his new single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” went viral, rapper Lil Nas X is stoking outrage again over the release of a pair of shoes.

Lil Nas X, who rose to fame after his debut single “Old Town Road” became a global phenomenon, created the “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with the MSCHF clothing brand, according to streetwear/culture news outlet SAINT.

The shoes will reportedly contain 66 CCs of red ink and 1 drop of human blood in its sole. Other features of the infernal footwear are a pentagram pendant over the laces and “Luke 10:18” written on the side, a Bible verse about Satan’s fall from heaven.

Promotional photo for MSCF x Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” Nike Air Max ’97 (Courtesy of SAINT via Twitter)

Only 666 of the limited edition shoes — set to be released March 29 — will be produced and each pair will be individually numbered. The price tag: $1,018.

While the shoes are Nike’s classic Air Max ’97s, the shoe company has stated it is not involved with the creation or sale of the devilish kicks. Nike told fact-checking outlet Snopes in an email: “Nike did not release nor design these shoes.”

MSCF confirmed the Air Max ’97 shoes are bought independently and customized by its artists.

While many fans of the rapper were readying their credit cards, others condemned the release, which came days after LNX, who is gay, danced sexually on Satan in his “Montero” music video.

Pastor Mark Burns, who has appeared as a commentator on CNN and Fox News, tweeted: “This is evil and heresy and I pray that Christians rise up against this.”

Grammy-winning Christian singer Kaya Jones tweeted: “I told y’all what was up a long time ago! You are ready for what we are facing. Better start reading your Bible!”

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account for The Church of Satan replied to the announcement, saying: “Hook us up with a pair fam.”

In response to criticism of his music video — and ahead of the shoe release — Lil Nas X explained he feels no responsibility to appeal to kids who loved “Old Town Road.” In a tweet, LNX said: “I am an adult. I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. That is your job.”

