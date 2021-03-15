Rare comics by late St. Louis native bring in more than expected at auction

ST. LOUIS– A comic book from the late Dennis “Denny” O’Neil, a St. Louis native and titans of the industry, sold at auction for more than expected.

O’Neil died in June at the age of 81. The SLU and CBC grad worked for both Marvel and DC Comics. One of his most well-known works with “Green Lantern

Earlier this month, Comic Connect held an auction that included the “Cancelled Comics Cavalcade”. The comics came from O’Neil’s estate collection and the auction post called them the rarest DC Bronze Age collector’s item.

The item drew 54 bids and sold for $11,000. The auction organizer told our partners at the Post-Dispatch that he thought it could draw as much as $10,000.

The “Cancelled Comics” were featured in DC house ads, offered as subscriptions, or both before the sudden cancellation. The auction post says many of the canceled DC series ended on cliffhangers making this your only chance to find out how the story ended.