Rare white bison now resides in a Missouri canyon

LAMPE, Mo.- A rare white American bison can now be seen at Dogwood Canyon.

The bison’s name is Takoda. The release from Dogwood Canyon says the white bison is a sacred animal in traditional Native American teachings.

“Welcoming a remarkable white bison like this to Dogwood Canyon Nature Park allows us to expand on the important message that Native Americans live out an unwavering conservation ethic,” said Bob Ziehmer, Senior Director of Conservation for Bass Pro Shops.

Below is Takoda roaming in the snow: