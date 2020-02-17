Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

ST. LOUIS – The superstar trio, Rascal Flatts announced their Farewell tour just last month. The most awarded group of the past decade will be coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 23 with special guests Chris Lane and Matt Stell.

The tour will include their beloved catalog of hits including “Bless the Broken Road”, “My Wish”, “What Hurts the Most” – always soulful, engaging and delivered with a positive universal message – as well as a strong of success that places Rascal Flatts among the modern musical elite.

FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week before they go on sale Friday, 2/21. We also have a pre-sale happening Thursday, 2/20 from 10am – 10pm.

Use password FOX2NOW.

