ST. LOUIS – Talk about a sweet dream come true for ice cream lovers. You could score a cool $500 just by eating your favorite dessert!

Bonusfinder.com is looking for someone to eat more than two-dozen different ice cream flavors. Once the taste test is completed officials say you’ll need to rank your favorites and you will have a chance to win $500 bucks.

Interested candidates must 21 years or older to enter the online competition. The deadline is July 27, and a winner will be chosen on July 29