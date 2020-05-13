Read the specific guidelines for reopening 8 categories of St. Louis area businesses here

CLAYTON, Mo. – Specific guidelines for reopening eight categories of businesses have been released in a coordinated effort by St. Louis County, City, and the Economic Development Partnership. The area will begin phase one of reopening on May 18.

The guidelines for reopening have been worked out in meetings between public health officials and business leaders. For instance, the guidelines for reopening restaurants were influenced by two dozen chefs and owners who understand how the details associated with operating those businesses.

Representatives from Niche Food Group, Bailey’s Restaurants, Hamilton Restaurant Group, Vicia/Winslow’s Table, Sugarfire/High Point, Sidney Street Café and Nudo House helped come up with the rules to reopen eating establishments. Leaders in the hotel industry, retail, and others have influenced the guidelines provided for their industries.

Read more about the specific guidelines to reopen each sector here: