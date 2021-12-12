Real estate website is using AI to find you best deals around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Real estate website is now using artificial intelligence (AI) to offer a list of “Best Real Estate Deals” in thousands of cities including St. Louis. The company says it’s mission is to bring true transparency to home buyers.

Housesfor.sale is a startup that has just released its “Best Real Estate Deals” list in what the founder, Dominik Mazur, says is to ‘disrupt’ the outdated real estate industry using AI.

In the St. Louis area, there are a few dozen properties on the list ranging from $2.6M in the Central West End to $75,000 in St. Louis City. The site also has listings for St. Charles, St. Peters, O’Fallon, and other area locations.

Some of the homes listed are fixer-uppers and others are move-in ready.

One home on the site is listed for $165,000 and is on Odell Street in the Southwest Garden neighborhood of south St. Louis. The site says the house’s estimated value is $172,366.

Another example is the $2.6M dollar home in the Central West End. It says the house’s estimated value is $2.9M. The home has 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with mahogany paneling, stained glass, and more.

“People frequently spend countless days, sometimes weeks trying to find a great real estate deal, which is usually the biggest purchase of their life. Our website seeks to automate the process so users no longer have to go through thousands of property listings in order to find a great deal on a house, especially in this tough seller’s housing market,” said Mazur.