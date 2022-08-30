TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – In the 1940s, car magnate George Weber Jr. looked to the west and bought several acres of farmland where he’d build a new home for his wife, Louise, and their family. It wouldn’t be until 1954 when the Webers would move from Ladue to their spacious, one-of-a-kind home in Town and Country.

This 3,587-square-foot classical ranch mansion was designed by Kenneth Wischmeyer, the architect behind The Muny.

314 Hampshire Hill Lane sits on 1.9 acres atop its subdivision, allowing for wonderful sunset views.

The front facade showcases an inviting symmetrical design with bow windows on either side of the entrance. Double doors open to the stunning entry hall, a 31′ by 10′ space with marble floors, custom murals, as well as decorative chair rails and crown molding. The wallpaper mural of a sweeping plantation scene was installed when the home was built. But after several decades, the wallpaper began to fade. Rather than tear out the old paper, in 1991, the family contacted an artist to touch up the mural, further extending the life of one of the home’s most exquisite features.

The entry hall gives way to a large den, living room, and dining room. A relaxing sunroom overlooks a sprawling yard featuring a blue-stone patio, concrete in-ground pool, and wrought iron fencing.

This three-bed, 4.5-bath mansion also has a garage big enough to store four vehicles.

(Photos: Canon Shot Photography; Realtor: Gay Gordon, RedKey Realty Leaders)

The grandchildren of George Jr. and Louise Weber hope to find a “sentimental buyer” who will love and care for the home the same way their families have over the last six-plus decades.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Gay R. Gordon, Red Key Realty West

Photography: Canon Shot Photography