EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million.

The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the front doors. They are the original ones from the bird house at the St. Louis Zoo. The listing agent, Josh Kahn, said they were “heavily customized to fit the home.”

The next owner will get views of the Meramec from nearly every room as well as views of Route 66 State Park. Being in the midst of nature also means bald eagle sightings are routine. The four-level home also has a cable-driven elevator that services the whole house. The great room has a 22-foot-high ceiling with custom exposed beams and a grand chandelier.

The third level’s private balcony stands out with a hot tub. The comfort continues in the primary bathroom’s walk-in cedar sauna, and stay warm as heated water flows underneath the floors on three levels. The home’s advanced HVAC system has ten different zones and allows for rooms to have different climates controlled by a phone app.

In case of a power outage, the home has a 7.5 KW generator that powers the entire home.

Anyone interested in this home can contact Josh Kahn or Katherine Busk of Coldwell Banker Premier Group for more information. Showings begin on Saturday, August 6.