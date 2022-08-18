TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?

5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick home with a year-round retreat feel. The dazzling mansion sits on 2.6 acres in one of the more alluring suburbs in the entire St. Louis region.

With three floors and a walk-out basement level, there’s more than enough space for the largest of family gatherings. Six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms are spread across three floors and a walk-out basement level, with staircases connecting the first and second-floor balcony patios to the backyard. The primary bedroom has its own private sun porch!

Built in 1992, the mansion is now wheelchair accessible, with an elevator to all three floors and a ramp from the four-car garage to the house.

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

5 Masonridge Court in Town and Country. (Courtesy: John Williams of MORE, Realtors)

Picking a favorite room in the house will almost certainly be a difficult decision. Will it be the breakfast room, which connects to a screened porch; the studious library and office; the vaulted hearth room; the primary bathroom, with its marble tiling, whirlpool tub, and skylights; or the grand living room, with cathedral ceilings, a wall of windows, its own fireplace, bookshelves, wet bar, and balconies?

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: John Williams, MORE, Realtors