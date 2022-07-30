Unit 15C at the Maryland Walk condos in Clayton. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty; and Andrew George)

CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.

A penthouse condo in Clayton offers multiple stunning views, one even stretching all the way to St. Louis City.

Maryland Walk, located at 8025 Maryland Avenue, is a 17-story condominium building just north of downtown Clayton and a short stroll away from more than a dozen restaurants and the St. Louis County Public Library Mid-County Branch.

The top three floors (15, 16, and 17) all boast penthouse views.

The Maryland Walk condos in Clayton. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty; and Andrew George, Chromaka)

The Maryland Walk condos in Clayton. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty; and Andrew George, Chromaka)

The view from the Maryland Walk condos in Clayton. (Courtesy: Suzie Wells, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty; and Andrew George, Chromaka)

With 4,300 square feet of living space, Unit 15C is perfect for entertaining or serving as a personal retreat. The unit contains modern appliances and stone countertops, a fireplace, and extensive millwork.

This $2.65 million unit has two terraces facing downtown Clayton to the south and St. Louis County suburbs to the west. The east side of the building has views spanning toward Forest Park and St. Louis City.

The building also contains an exercise room, outdoor pool and lounge, a roof deck, private elevators, a doorman, and heated garage parking.

