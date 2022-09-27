The above video was shot by Metrospect Media.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Oakville, Missouri mansion on the market for $2 million comes with an epic model train room.
The 7,500 square-foot home’s entire third floor room is dedicated to model trains. The miniatures feature St. Louis landmarks, including the Gateway Arch.
The six-acre property is found behind a gate and a long driveway. Guests are welcomed into the five bedroom, 3.5 bath home by a grand foyer, sweeping staircase, and marble floors.
The bathroom in the main floor primary suite has two vanities, a soaking tub, a multi-head walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet.
There are four bedrooms on the second floor. One of them is a theater with a wet bar.
The property also features a sun room with vaulted ceilings. Continuing outdoors, the saltwater pool and waterfall are just one year old. The pool also has a retractable cover. The pool house has a fireplace, rec room, a bar, and a bathroom. The hot tub is housed on the stone patio. The backyard is also home to a koi pond.
Another important feature of the home located at 7327 Christopher Drive is the three-car garage. The home is on the market for $2,095,000 and is listed by Ted Wight of Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty. Click here for the full listing.