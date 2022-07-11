CLAYTON, Mo. – A spacious mansion located just north of Downtown Clayton fits a lot of contemporary charm on just over a quarter of an acre of land.

7747 Maryland Avenue sits on the other side of the line dividing downtown and the rest of Clayton. The front of the home faces the Clayton Post Office and provides additional views of downtown. Don’t be fooled by the view from the sidewalk, with its double garage and symmetrical facade. The backyard is an oasis from the hustle and bustle; a sprawling yard of brick, stone, and greenery. It’s like a secret for the homeowners and guests – one with a fire and built-in grill!

The home was built on a double lot, a rarity for the area, allowing for the construction of a grand pool and even a small guesthouse tucked in among the trees in the expansive backyard. There is a theme with this property of getting the most out of little space. The quaint guesthouse (526 square feet) has a small family room, a large bedroom, a full bathroom, and a kitchen.

The eye-opening main residence is more than 5,500 square feet and abounds with open spaces and large windows, as well as maple wood floors and four fireplaces. The contemporary look continues in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and granite countertops.

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

7747 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography; Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

This $3.5 million residence has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. The breakfast room has sliding glass doors, so with just a few paces, you can enjoy your coffee and eggs outside and revel in the morning sun.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Bob Brandt, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker

Photographer: Corey Boyles Photography