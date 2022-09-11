ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – History lovers and architecture admirers will indeed find themselves drawn to a particular home in south St. Louis County; one that draws inspiration from 16th-century England but was constructed in Depression-era America.

40 Grantwood Lane is an impressive 5,700-square-foot Tudor-style gem located in Grantwood Village. The municipality, home to fewer than a thousand residents, is notable for significant attractions: President Ulysses S. Grant’s White Haven estate and Grant’s Farm.

The mansion was constructed in 1931 amid the Great Depression. That same year, the manmade Lake of the Ozarks would be completed and the St. Louis Cardinals would top the Philadelphia Athletics in the World Series.

The Tudor style—identifiable by a two-toned facade of stone and stucco, steep front-facing gables, and multi-colored tiled roof—experienced a revival in the United States from the mid-19th century and well into the 1930s.

Tudor home construction declined after World War II, coinciding with the rise in Cape Cod, colonial, and ranch-style houses.

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

40 Grantwood Lane in Grantwood Village, Missouri. (Photos: Paul Guerrein, Hommati; Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty)

This particular Tudor comes with six bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half-baths, and attached parking for three vehicles.

Many of the home’s original features are still intact, such as the stunning stained and leaded glass, as well as natural woodwork, crown molding, and beamed ceilings.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Marty Carr, 1 Degree Realty

Photography: Paul Guerrein, Hommati 193