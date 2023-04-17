ST. LOUIS – An historic building located in the shadow of the city’s new soccer stadium is being sold as a dual loft and commercial space.

Built in 1889, this $1.1 million property on Locust Street offers more than 4,000 square-feet of office and commercial space at the street level, and over 5,000 square-feet of living space on the second floor.

According to listings, the loft space has two full bathrooms, and can be reconfigured into two units.

The second floor features expansive windows, allowing for maximum sunlight, and the maple floors are all original.

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

2007 Locust Street. (Courtesy: Kyle Clark, Square One Media)

The rear of the property has six parking spaces, meaning you can have plenty of friends come over when CITY SC is hosting a match, and then walk two blocks south to the stadium.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtors: Ted Wight, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty

Photography: Kyle Clark, Square One Pros