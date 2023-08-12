SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – There’s a home for sale in Sunset Hills that’s hard to compare with most others on the market in the St. Louis area.

Along Watson Road stands a ranch-style home has three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and more than 4,100 square feet of living space.

The home was built in 1939 and has been deemed by sellers as a “Mural Mystery Home.” Upon entering the house, a mural welcomes guests.

Vibrant painting also helps the walls come to life. Upon venturing into the outdoors, there is a large backyard for BBQ gatherings with friends and family or simply relaxing in nature. An added bonus: It comes with a pool.

The home is currently listed for $1.4 million, and the asking price has been reduced in recent weeks. If you’re interested in making an offer or touring the home, contact Holly Crump with RE/MAX Results at 314-458-4704 for more information.

Scroll to the top of the story for a photo slideshow of the home. Photos were provided to FOX 2 by Holly Crump.