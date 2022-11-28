CARBONDALE, Ill. – A mansion in Carbondale, Illinois, is a pulchritudinous marriage of Southern charm and Greek Revival architecture.

Built in 1986, this near 6,400-square-foot colossus of a home is surrounded by grassland and wooded areas, as well as stocked lakes and ponds, across 230 acres of pristine countryside.

A pair of porticoes wrap around three-quarters of the home, allowing for panoramic views of the estate.

Guests will be welcomed and awed by a stunning two-story foyer, complete with Alabama marble flooring—the same used in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and the U.S. Supreme Court Building—a Swarovski crystal chandelier, and a “Gone with the Wind”-style staircase, fashioned out of American black walnut harvested from the grounds.

Each of the six bedrooms has its own full bath. However, the primary bathroom has a jetted bathtub and doors to the covered porch on the second floor. There are two additional half-baths as well.

6399 Pelican Lane, Carbondale, Illinois. (Courtesy: Monica McGinley, House 2 Home Realty)

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Monica McGinley, House 2 Home Realty

Photography: Erika Lopez and Tom Mann, House 2 Home Realty