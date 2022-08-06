ST. LOUIS – A million-dollar mansion built in the early 20th century and designed by one of St. Louis’ preeminent architectural firms at the time has gone on the market.

Located on a private street in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood, 27 Woodson Terrace is less than a mile away from Forest Park.

The 8,268-square-foot mansion contains nine bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and a half bath spread across three spacious floors.

Barnett, Haynes & Barnett designed the home to be fireproof. It was built entirely of brick, concrete, steel, and stone in 1906.

The firm is also responsible for several historic buildings in the St. Louis area; including: the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, the Palace of Liberal Arts at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, Immaculate Conception Church and Rectory, Hotel Stratford in Alton, the Busch family mausoleum in Bellefontaine Cemetery, and the former St. Louis Post-Dispatch headquarters in Downtown St. Louis.

27 Washington Terrace in St. Louis. (Courtesy: Gregory Williamson, Keller Williams Realty STL)

The front entryway features columns imported from Europe. Once inside the front door, the foyer opens to oversized sitting and dining rooms and leads to an imperial staircase. Said staircase leads to an even larger sitting area with original stained-glass windows and bookcases.

You can find a private fireplace and bathroom in the primary bedroom suite, as well as three more bedrooms and two more bathrooms on the second floor.

The third floor features a large rec-room and trunk room, and the remaining bedrooms and bathrooms.

The original mosaic tile is still in place on the main level.

Woodson Terrace is part of the National Register of Historic Places.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Gregg Williamson, Keller Williams Realty STL