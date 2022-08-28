CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.

The old St. Joseph’s was sold in 2003. The buyer wanted to save the building while converting the deconsecrated church into a unique residence. But now the church-turned-home is up for sale.

The property itself is 6,300 square feet, but the main residence is located on two levels at the rear of the church, totaling 3,100 square feet. The home has three bedrooms, each with its own private bathroom, and an additional half bath.

The beautiful main hall is teaming with natural light from huge stained-glassed windows. The seller covered the 40×80 space with terrazzo flooring and painted a star-laden mural on the church’s dark blue ceiling.

(Courtesy: Kim Boente, United Country Land & Home Sales and Auction)

Carlinville is located approximately 51 miles north of St. Louis.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Kim Boente, United Country Land & Home Sales and Auction