ST. LOUIS – A unique piece of St. Louis culinary history has hit the open market.

Courtesy Diner closed its south St. Louis location last year at 3153 S. Kingshighway due to staffing issues. The former Courtesy Diner location is now listed for sale.

The asking price for the property is $550,000 on Crexi.com. The property was first listed on June 14. It consists of nearly one-third of an acre and 25 parking spaces.

Throughout the years, Courtesy Diner become well-known for The Slinger, a delightful mess of a dish consisting of a hamburger patty and two eggs, served on top of hash browns and chili.

Other Courtesy Diner locations at 1121 Hampton Avenue and 8000 S. Laclede Station Road are still open.