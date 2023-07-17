GLENDALE, Mo. – A home can eventually take on the personality of its owners over a lifetime. Every decision on the look and design imbues the home with an owner’s temperament. A recently-built mansion in a St. Louis suburb reflects the spirit and passion of two different owners, showcasing grounded sensibilities with bold decision-making.

Built in 2019, 940 Hawbrook Road is considered an ongoing passion project. The first owner contacted Chicago-based architect Michael Abraham to design a home that would fit into the architectural fabric of the community and possess a timeless look.

The result is a 4,000-square foot modern take on Southern Colonial design. Gone are the more ornate trappings like pilasters and pediment doors and windows, but what remain are traditional features like a columned-portico and symmetrical front facade.

Local home builder Herring Development constructed the main residence and garage/guest house. The main home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two half-baths over four levels. The garage en-suite has an additional full-sized bedroom and bath.

The current owners are responsible for the maximalist design inside the residence. According to the “more is more” aphorism, no room is left untouched, as everything from wallpaper, carpets, drapes, and other fabrics are carefully chosen to celebrate both the grandiose and audacious.

The entry hall, containing the living room and dining area, is surrounded by hand-painted, customized Gracie wallpaper depicting the serene French countryside. The other rooms feature daring appointments from a who’s who of interior design brands like Brunschwig & Fils, Cowtan & Tout, Colefax and Fowler, Scalamandre, Thibaut, and Phillip Jeffries. The wallpaper used in the study (called “desert cowboy”) comes from Spoonflower, a textile collaborative.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Stephanie Oliver, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty

Photography: Brandon Monzyck, Square One Media