ST. LOUIS – A historic local landmark touted as the oldest brick home in St. Louis City is now on the real estate market.

Bissell Mansion, constructed in 1823 in what is now the College Hill neighborhood of north St. Louis, is being sold for $250,000.

Captain Lewis Bissell, who came to Missouri in 1809 for a military assignment in the western frontier and eventually served with distinction in the War of 1812, acquired several hundred acres of land in the St. Louis area by the 1820s. He had the Greek Revival and federalist-style mansion built atop a bluff overlooking a bend in the Mississippi River.

Capt. Bissell died in the home on Nov. 25, 1868, at the age of 79. He was buried in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

The Bissell family sold the mansion in 1882 and the property changed hands several times over the years. It became a boarding house in the 1920s and slowly fell into disrepair. The mansion was nearly demolished in the early 1950s for the construction of the Mark Twain Expressway (now Interstate 70) but preservationists saved the home. Those individuals went on to form the Landmarks Association of St. Louis.

The Bissell Mansion became a designated city landmark in 1971. By the end of the decade, locals had bought the home and refurbished it. The home hosted the Bissell Mansion Restaurant & Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre these last decades. It’s believed to be haunted by Capt. Bissell and one of his wives.

Bissell Mansion. (Photos: Tina McGrath, Pro Image Photography; Dan McGrath, Compass)

The mansion itself is over 5,800 square feet, with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The home has an impressive eight fireplaces, as well as hardwood floors and impressive wooden bars on each floor.

Two adjacent lots at 4426 and 4408 Randall Place are included with the mansion.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Dan McGrath, Compass

Photographer: Tina McGrath, Pro Image Photography