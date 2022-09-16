ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million.

The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch.

John Ludwig designed the 8 bedroom, 9 bathroom, and 14 fireplace home.

The property was built to impress “the most fashionable guests of this Golden-era of STL,” the listing says. “Its grand foyer, soaring ceilings, hand-carved staircase and fireplaces, exotic wood details, medieval-style basement ballroom,” and pool were made to exceed any expectation.

According to the listing, the “current owners purchased the home 26 years ago, and undertook a passionate restoration updating the mechanical systems of the home, preserving the period baths, remodeling and the kitchen restoring the ballroom, painting period-appropriate wall murals, to building a new 4-car garage, deck and pergola.”

The property located at 10 Westmoreland Place is dual listed by Samuel Hall and Jeffrey Warner of Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty.

Click here for the full listing.