LADUE, Mo. – A French-inspired mansion in Ladue sold last month for a record-setting amount.

The 7.5-acre estate closed on Feb. 28 for $13 million, making it not only the biggest dollar amount for a home in the St. Louis area, but one of the priciest deals ever recorded in Missouri, according to realtor Jeff Lottmann of Compass St. Louis.

The home, designed by Dick Busch Architects and built in 2014 by CIC Construction Group, has its own lake and gazebo, marble fountains, gated circle driveways, and tiered patios and terraces.

The estate holds two unattached guest apartments with a combined 5,000 feet of finished space. The 27,000 square-foot main residence, the crown jewel of the property, has European limestone flooring, a sweeping spiral staircase, and pristine tree-lined landscape views.

Guests will be wowed by the two-story reception hall, complete with a stained-glass domed ceiling, as well as the coffered ceilings of the great room and its large chandelier and grand fireplace.

The primary residence has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and four half-baths. A wood-paneled elevator will ferry people from the lower level—with a saloon, billiards room, arcade, and theater—to the two residential floors.

The home contains an auto court for sports and luxury cars, a car wash, a porte cochère, and a mechanic’s workshop with hydraulic lift. Between the showroom and the massive garage, the estate has enough parking for 17 vehicles!

1705 N. Woodlawn Avenue in Ladue. (Photos: Brandon Monzyck, Square One Media)

