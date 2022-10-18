LABADIE, Mo. – A rural oasis located 40 miles west of Downtown St. Louis offers enough countryside and opportunity for farm living that would make the case of “Green Acres” do a double take.

This 50-acre country estate, located a mile-and-a-half southeast of the Missouri River in Labadie, is on the market for $3 million.

The 4,800 square-foot home was originally constructed in 1904 and underwent a massive restoration in 2019 and was rebuilt from the studs. It now has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half-bath. There’s a second, smaller home on the property for guests or caretakers. The 2-bed, 1.5-bath cozy abode was also renovated in 2019.

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

69 Maple Hill Lane; Labadie, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

There’s a fully stocked lake on the property, complete with a fountain and floating dock, and an orchard for peaches, apples, plums, blackberries, and blueberries.

An original, three-story Amish barn remains on the property, featuring a newly-built home office and “man cave,” as well eight horse stalls on the lower level and a 25-foot tall hay loft on the upper level. There’s also a new eight-stall horse barn, which opens to multiple fenced-in paddocks.

A 60’x80′ Morton building has been converted into a woodworking shop.

The entire estate is fenced off using wood from the property.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtors: Michelle Stone, Missouri Land Sales

Photography: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones