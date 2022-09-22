ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A 20,000 square foot home, first listed for sale last summer, has dropped in price by $5 million.

The property, described as a one-of-a-kind English Country Estate, is in the small town of Flint Hill, a St. Charles County community just outside of Wentzville that is unknown to many. The address is 7 Hillside Court.

The home was originally listed at $20 million in July 2021. It dropped to $14.9 million in August 2022.

The estate sits on 20-plus acres. It includes a stone bridge and live streams that were inspired by the picturesque images of Thomas Kinkade.

The listing also says the property is “luxury meant to be lived in” and is designed to pamper. Among its features…

Stables fashioned after The Clydesdale Facility at Busch Gardens and barns

A sport and event venue

A playground and amusement area with a Ferris Wheel

A bowling alley, theater and arcade

A resort-worthy water park with its own lazy river

The home has four floors, six staircases, and an elevator. The listing also says there are several hidden tunnels and passages.

The home includes a private chapel with custom lead glass windows depicting the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Miracles. The glass was made by St. Louis Art Glass.

The home has 6 staircases

The multi-purpose sports field is ideal for soccer, baseball, and volleyball and was built for fun for all ages .

The glass custom made by St. Louis Art Glass depicting the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Miracles.

Stables inspired by the Clydesdale Facility at Busch Gardens. Built from massive, recycled-wood beams and decking, the facility is both beautiful and ecologically friend

Extensive Water Park / Pool with Swim-Up Bar, Waterfall Covered Grotto, In-pool Volleyball & Basketball. Dual Racing Slides with Two Waterfalls, a Diving Board and Zero Edge Entry Covered with Huge Umbrellas, Complete with a Flowing Lazy River!

Arcade Room

Bowling Alley

The home is being listed by the VIP group of Chad Matlick, Deanna Matlick, and Saundra Porgelis with Coldwell Banker Gundaker.

The sellers are Matthew and Janice Bross. Matthew Bross is a partner at CloudScale Capital Partners and the former Chief Technology Officer of Huawei and British Telecom.

When the home was listed at $20 million, it was in the running to set a record for the St. Louis area.

The property is in Flint Hill but has a Wentzville mailing address. You can contact the VIP Group at 314-280-1234 or VIPGROUP@cbgundaker.com. You can see the entire listing here.