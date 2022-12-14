NORTH POLE – Every Christmas Eve, and without fail, Santa Claus dons his wooly red suit, climbs aboard his magical sleigh, and delivers toys and presents to children all around the world in a single night.

Kris Kringle visits millions of homes each year, and has for several centuries. Now, it’s our turn to get a glimpse inside Santa’s North Pole retreat.

According to online real estate marketplace Zillow.com, Mr. and Mrs. Clause purchased their current home in 2016.

(Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)

This 2,500-square-foot cabin was built in 1822 but has undergone numerous renovations over the years, most recently at the hands of Santa and his elves. The home is tucked among giant fir and spruce trees on 25 sprawling acres, along with a state-of-the-art toy workshop, reindeer stables, a sleigh garage, and a litany of cabins for the elves.

The $1.15M cabin features a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace in the living room, a gourmet kitchen, and a quaint study where Santa reads all his letters.

The elves, who’ve opted to lived on the Claus Estate, have perfected the art of hygge, maximizing cozy living in small, 150-square-foot cabins. No two cabins are alike, and reflect each elf’s own interests and hobbies.