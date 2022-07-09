WILDWOOD, Mo. – Kirkwood has The Magic House. Well, a mansion in west St. Louis County can lay claim to the name “magic hour house” for its perfect views of the westerly sunset.

311 Larimore Valley Drive sits on 4.2 acres adjacent to Babler State Park and features several special amenities, creating a resort-like atmosphere for homeowners and guests.

This $1.8 million executive-style Wildwood residence has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and a five-car garage. The home also has high-end, stainless steel appliances and a water purification system. With that out of the way, let’s get to the amenities.

You’ve got a theatre room, a hot tub room, and a bar on the lower level, as well as a billiards space and a walk-in wine room with a capacity to store and display 2,000 bottles of the good stuff. When dusk comes, you’ll want to head out back for the view. The rear deck is made from exotic and dense ipe wood. The underdeck has a stone patio and is a short walk to a firepit. You can also watch the sunset while taking a dip in the massive 40′ by 20′ pool, which comes with a jump rock.

The neighboring woods and subdivision provide peace, privacy, and comfort. And there are more than enough windows on this 5,400-square-foot stunner to take it all in. Serenity now!

311 Larimore Valley Drive in Wildwood. (Courtesy: Frank Kuszaj, Frankly Living Real Estate Photography)

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Debbie Mueller, RE/MAX

Photographer: Frank Kuszaj, Frankly Living Real Estate Photography