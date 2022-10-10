ST. LOUIS – Portland and Westmoreland Places, an historic district in the Central West End neighborhood, is home to fewer than 100 exquisite homes of varying architectural styles. A beautiful, $1.85 million mansion in the district was once home to notable St. Louisans and their families over the last 100-plus years.

Famed St. Louis architect Louis LaBeaume, whose firm planned the Kiel Opera House and adjacent Kiel Auditorium, designed a Tudor Revival mansion at 48 Portland Place at the behest of John W. Kauffman, a businessman who once had the largest private art collection in the United States. The 8,900-square-foot home was constructed in 1909.

It’s unclear how long Kauffman lived in the home, but the property did pass through the hands of the Lemp, Lambert, and Wright families over the years.

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

48 Portland Place. (Courtesy: Square One Media)

Much of the original hand-carved millwork is still present in the home, along with a fabulous wood-paneled library and study. A grand parlor opens to a large dining room.

The mansion has eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two additional half-baths. But the most eye-catching rooms in the entire home are its Chinese-themed solarium and a rathskeller (German basement tavern).

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtors: Samuel Hall and Jeffrey Warner, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty

Photography: Square One Media