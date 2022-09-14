ST. LOUIS – A nearly 4,000 square foot penthouse in Clayton is on the market for $2.5 million.

Unit 15A located at 8025 Maryland Avenue has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, a wet bar, and a west-facing terrace.

Christner Architects and the Higginbotham Brothers worked in tandem creating the stunning property. The ceilings alone make the Bernoudy-inspired penthouse special. The light-filled wood coffered tray ceilings are made of straight grain wood.

The home is complete with cherry doors, millwork, 5-inch white oak floors, and electronic blinds.

Whoever buys the property would have access to three parking spots on level G2.

It’s being listed by Suzanne Wells of Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty. Click here for the full listing.