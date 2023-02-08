WEST PLAINS, Mo. – How many of us have said we’re the king or queen of the castle? You can make that idiom come to life by owning a medieval-style keep in southern Missouri.

Built just off U.S. Highway 160 and surrounded by trees and rolling hills, this home is located approximately 20 miles north of the Missouri-Arkansas border in Howell County.

The long driveway is blocked by wrought-iron gates and guarded by stone lion sculptures. The keep features balconies or battlements in the front and back of the home, each with their own gargoyles.

The 36-acre estate also contains two ponds.

The intricate stone facade stands in stark contrast with the inside, which is mostly wood paneling. Although built in 1995, the eye-catching interior is a throwback to the 1970s, so you could host your Dungeons and Dragons and Disco night in the unfinished basement!

7854 US Highway 160, West Plains, Mo. (Courtesy: Kory Taylor and Pam Cochran)

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtors: Pamela Cochran, Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty

Photography: Kory Taylor and Pam Cochran