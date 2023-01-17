STOVER, Mo. – Even “the middle of nowhere” is somewhere. So why not live somewhere special? Ever heard of a “project house”? How about a “project resort and campground”?

In 1998, a Missouri couple purchased a 4-bedroom brick home and 120 acres of land in Morgan County, just south of Stover. They spent the next 20-plus years building a large resort to host campers, hunting clubs, and weddings, and slowly accumulated the surrounding available acreage.

With the resort mostly completed and sitting on 356 acres, the owners decided it was time to retire.

The resort is located just 12 miles from the Lake of the Ozarks and 4 miles from Ozarks International Raceway. It’s far enough away from all the noise, so you can enjoy camping or glamping in peace and quiet contemplation.

The campground has 12 RV sites and 9 motel-style rooms for guests (3 finished, 6 unfinished), and approximately 2 miles of hiking trails to wander and abundant wildlife.

The 5,400-square-foot hall has 15-foot high ceilings and features a stone dance floor, bar, and a giant circular fireplace surrounding by five sofas, as well as a 16-foot bronze fountain. Outside, the clubhouse has a large veranda, 50′ commercial-style pool, and a 20-person hot tub.

5492 Black Elk Lane; Stover, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones)

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtors: Justin Swast, Midwest Land Group

Photography: Cody Reeves, CR Sky Drones