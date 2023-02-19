ST. LOUIS – What’s better than a 360° view of the city? That same view, but from your very own hot tub, positioned atop a renovated church.

The former Dr. Fry Memorial United Methodist Church was built in 1905 in the Clifton Heights neighborhood, less than 20 years after the church’s founding.

In 2004, the congregation voted to close the church and sell the building to a Webster Groves couple who wanted to renovate the property and convert it into a bed and breakfast and hall rental business, which became the Clifton Heights Inn.

The couple spent 12 years painstakingly rehabbing the church while maintaining its overall charm. The original stained-glass windows would stay, and a grand staircase was installed to divide the long sanctuary and provide a visual demarcation between the event hall and the living space.

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

2501 Clifton Avenue, St. Louis. (Courtesy: Corey Boyles Photography)

The property, with its six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, and six parking spaces, still has plenty of space to function as a bed and breakfast or a single-family home.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtors: Gray N. Stamulis and Megan Gauthier, Keller Williams Realty STL

Photography: Corey Boyles Photography