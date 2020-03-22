Realty Spotlight on STL: Buying New Construction

REALTY SPOTLIGHT ON STL: New construction is more and more popular in St. Louis. With low inventory saturation in our market, many buyers turn to new construction attracted to turnkey real estate which offers warranties, new appliances, new roof and allows the buyer to avoid the potential investments that an older home might require.

Amanda Alejandro from The Realty Shop says that sales agents at the builder’s office are representing the builder’s best interest. With new construction, she encourages buyers to hire an expert real estate advocate who will represent your best interest to negotiate the details, home values and offer pricing.



