ST. LOUIS — More than 300 volunteers with “Rebuilding Together St. Louis” will rehab 19 homes for people who need it most. For 30 years, the non-profit has provided free home repairs to veterans, people with disabilities, and low-income homeowners. Repairs include ramps, grab bars, plumbing, and electrical issues. For the first time in over a decade, the volunteer group includes a team of renovators composed entirely of women.

