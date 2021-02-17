Recall Alert: Electric smoker poses shock hazard

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) — National Presto is recalling the Presto Indoor Electric Smoker due to an electric shock hazard. The maker said consumers should stop using the smoker immediately because the heating element/wiring is defective. The appliance prepares smoked meat, fish, and vegetables.

How do I identify if my smoker is recalled?

The recall involves all units of the Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with model numbers 0601304 (black stainless steel) or 0601405 (camouflage). Consumers can find the model number on a sticker located on the underside of the smoker. “Presto” appears on the top of the digital display on the side of the unit. UPC codes 075741060132 and 075741060149 are also located on the packaging.

Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with model number 0601304 (black stainless steel)

Units were sold between June 2018 and Dec. 2020 by Shopko, Sears, Kmart, Belk, Veterans Canteen Store and other home appliance stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Kohls.com and Walmart.com and retailed between $70 and $110.

Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with model number 0601405 (camouflage)

What do I do if my smoker is recalled?

National Presto is offering a full refund. Consumers may either contact the company directly or return the product to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

To contact National Presto directly, consumers should call the toll-free number, (833) 909-1524 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT, Monday thru Friday.

Consumers may also visit www.gopresto.com/recall or www.gopresto.com and click “Recall Alert” to complete the online registration form to apply for the refund and receive a shipping label.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News