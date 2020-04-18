Recall alert: Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at Farmington store

FARMINGTON, Mo, – Schnuck Markets, Inc has voluntarily recalled fresh ground beef purchased at its Farmington store.

The product may contain pieces of plastic product wrap, Schnucks said in a press release. Customers who purchased Schnucks fresh ground beef with a sell-by date of April 19, 2020, should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

The store is located at 942 Valley Creek Drive 63640.