Recall for thousands of Kidde smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

ST. LOUIS– A major recall tonight affecting hundreds of thousands of smoke detectors because they don’t actually alert customers to fires.
The recall is for Kidde brand TruSsense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms.
They were sold at retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, and Amazon between May of 2019 and September 2020.
No incidents have been reported yet — but people with these alarms should contact the company for a replacement that works.
The company promises to send replacements within three days of receiving claims.