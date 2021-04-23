Recent shootings cause Missouri State Highway Police to monitor I-70 along with St. Louis Police

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri State Highway Patrol will now help St. Louis Police monitor I-70. It comes after nearly one dozen people have been shot while driving on the interstate over the past year.

That includes a woman killed and a teenager critically injured in separate shootings this month alone.

The Post-Dispatch reported the state troopers will focus on weekend evening hours.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night which is the 9th shooting that has happened on I-70 in recent months. The teenager was shot while driving on I-70 in north St. Louis. The shooting happened in the eastbound lanes near Goodfellow just before 9 p.m.

The woman died after being shot on I-70 near the Madison exit, north of Downtown. No arrests have been made in the case.

Authorities say the recent crime on interstates in St. Louis city and county raises serious concerns and the violence has some drivers scared.

St. Louis County Police said they responded to 16 assaults with firearms on Interstate 70, 64, and 44 in 2020.

Kristen Whitted was shot and killed while driving on I-70 near Olive last year when police said the occupants of two other vehicles also driving were exchanging gunfire.

Whitted was caught in the cross fire and the suspect was arrested.