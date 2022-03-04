Record-breaking St. Louis fentanyl bust leads to life sentence for California man

ST. LOUIS–A California man will spend the rest of his life in federal prison after being sentenced in U.S. District court in St. Louis Friday for being the kingpin behind an operation that when uncovered, was described as the largest fentanyl bust in the history of the DEA’s St. Louis division.

A jury convicted Gerald Hunter, 56, of Los Angeles, of conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine, and two counts of money laundering.

In April of 2017, DEA agents seized 27 kilos of fentanyl from a Florissant storage facility. Hunter was able to flee the scene and evaded authorities for three years before he was arrested.

The jury heard evidence that the fentanyl was worth $1 million on the street and that when taken into custody, Hunter had almost a quarter of a million dollars on him. Authorities believe he intended to distribute the drug here.

“This sentencing today is good news for anyone who seeks justice for the many overdose deaths fentanyl is causing in St. Louis,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Colin Dickey, supervisor of DEA operations in Eastern Missouri said in a news release after sentencing. “Hunter and his associates are no longer a threat to St. Louis, but our job continues. Drug traffickers should heed the message we delivered to Hunter: DEA and our law enforcement partners will be relentless in dismantling and destroying the drug networks that cause harm to our communities.”