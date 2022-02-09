Recreation complex could help UMSL, local athletes, and economy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Changes seem to be happening all over St. Louis City and County. That could include the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis City NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt said the new public recreation complex could potentially bode well for young athletes and the local economy.

“Hopefully, we’re standing at the site of a first-class track and field facility, that also serves the community and serves the use for future track and field experiences for the University of Missouri St. Louis too,” Pruitt said.

“It would attract 16 million dollars or more in economic input would fill hotel rooms and at the same time it would fill 170 jobs, so I think it’s a win-win.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch reported the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission released a ‘recommended complex’ that would include an indoor track venue.

“The University of Missouri-St. Louis has serviced the local neighborhood and local economy for a very long time, and this the opportunity for them to continue to that but at the same time provide a greater regional basis for athletics,” Pruitt said.

Current Missouri Track and Cross-Country Coaches Association Vice President Martise Scott sent Fox 2 this statement saying quote:

“This development will provide safe grounds for youth and provide year-round training.

UMSL will be able to host national indoor meets and be able to show off the beautiful campus.”

Stacy Faust raised her family in Normandy and one of her children went to UMSL and is a teacher in north St. Louis County.

Faust said the development is a perfect opportunity for everyone, most importantly the youth.

“There’s no way out for a lot of these kids and for them to see that the bricks and stones are being laid. How cool is that for them? It shows that somebody cares,” Faust said.