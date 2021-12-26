Recycle your Christmas trees for free at St. Peters Earth Center

Whether you’re taking down your tree the day after Christmas, or leaving it with all it’s lights and glory until next year, you’ll still have to dispose of it somehow.

You can recycle your live trees for free at the St. Peters Earth Center. Both residents and non-residents alike can recycle their trees starting tomorrow December 27, through January 16, 2022. After January 16, there is a $5 charge to drop off a tree without a Resident Privilege Card.

The Earth Center asks you to remove all decorations, lights, plastic bags, and stands from the tree in order for it to be recycled. Do not wrap or tie the tree. Trees containing decorations, lights, plastic bags, tape, or wrapping will not be accepted.

You can also take trees to the temporary designated drop-off center at Laurel Park in the upper parking lot through Jan. 16, 2022.

Yard waste pickup will be suspended during the month of February and resumes the first full week of March.

This winter break allows staff to focus on vehicle maintenance while saving fuel during a period with little yard waste. If residents would like to have their tree picked up at their home, they can cut it down and place it inside of their brown yard waste cart for pickup on their regular yard waste collection day through Jan. 31, 2022.