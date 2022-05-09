ST. LOUIS – When schools let out for summer and families go on vacation, blood donations typically decline, and that can impact patient care.

Because of that, the Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has just announced new incentives to attract donors. Anyone who donates blood between now and next Thursday, May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. They will also be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight.

Anyone who donates between May 20 and 31 will receive an exclusive 20-ounce red cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set while supplies last.

