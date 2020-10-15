Red flag warning issued for St. Louis region due to ‘wildfire ready’ conditions

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is facing high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds – conditions that would allow for a fast-spreading wildfire.

A red flag warning has been issued for the entire region.

Over 100 acres of soy beans went up in flames at a farm in Lebanon, Illinois on Tuesday. About five fire departments responded to the field fire, including O’Fallon Fire and Rescue.

Fire Chief Brad White said farmers are really worried right now. They have had some call to let them know they will be out in the fields so the fire department can be prepared. The department moved their tanker truck, a 2,000-gallon water truck, into the city for a quick response.

White said under red flag conditions, a fire can burn anywhere from a foot to more than 10 feet of land a minute, and that fire can start from just one ember.

Fire departments are asking people to not burn right now and not to throw any cigarettes out of windows.