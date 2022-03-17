ST. LOUIS–The ‘Mass Resignation’ is being felt by a popular service that has taken St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans from the Metro East to Busch Stadium for decades.

The St. Clair County Transit District has confirmed that the Redbird Express will not be in operation for the 2022 baseball season due to a bus driver shortage at Metro, which has been paid to provide the service.

“They really did a good job,” Ken Sharkey, Managing Director of the St. Clair County Transit District told FOX2. Sharkey said passengers on the service for the most part weren’t local customers but fans coming into the area from a distance.

“It is a local decision. We try to support our St. Clair County Transit District partners as much as we can but we are still impacted by an operator shortage. We encourage baseball fans in Illinois who want to save money on gas, avoid traffic jams and save money on parking downtown, to hop on MetroLink for direct service to Busch Stadium,” Bi-State spokeswoman Patti Beck said.

Sharkey reminds fans that there are 11 Metro stations in the Metro East where fans can park their cars and take MetroLink to the game.