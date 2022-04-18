ST. LOUIS – Monday was National Lover’s Day and Reese’s brought back its Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups for a limited time.

Reese’s said this treat is “The most extreme (in the best possible way) version of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, with double peanut butter flavor on the outside and inside.”

The candy company said this version of their classic is “perfect for those who still like a little chocolate, these treats are coated in an extra layer of smooth, sweet peanut butter creme but have a milk chocolate bottom.”

Reese’s is also offering customers a chance to win Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year or even for life when they find a specially marked package of Reese’s Cups from now through July. Click here to learn more.