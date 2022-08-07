ST. LOUIS – The Department of Transportation wants to make it easier for airline passengers to get refunds.

It’s proposing stricter rules to require airlines to pay travelers back for significant changes or cancellations. The rules include if the departure or arrival times change by three hours or more for domestic flights or six hours or more for international flights.

It would also apply to non-refundable tickets. This comes after complaints about delays and changed flights over recent months.

An online meeting will be held on August 22 to discuss the proposal.